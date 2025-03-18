Health Min inspects Delhi hosp; says 100-day healthcare overhaul planned

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh carried out a surprise inspection at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri to assess the functioning of the healthcare facility.

His visit focused on reviewing emergency services, patient care, and overall hospital administration.

During the inspection, Singh visited the emergency ward, interacted with patients, and examined the Patient Admission Register to understand the quality of medical services being provided.

He instructed the hospital administration to strengthen emergency services, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and improve hygiene standards.

“The primary goal of the Delhi government is to provide top-quality healthcare services to its citizens. That’s why I will continue to conduct surprise inspections to ensure hospitals are functioning efficiently,” he stated.

Singh emphasised the importance of a compassionate approach in patient care and urged doctors and medical staff to maintain professionalism while treating patients.

“Our aim is to provide affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to every citizen. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to transforming Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure.

Within the next 100 days, we will fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi,” he said.

He assured the hospital staff of the government’s support in addressing challenges and improving resources.

Additionally, he directed hospital authorities to avoid unnecessary referrals of emergency patients to other hospitals.

Last week, Singh had also inspected Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini to review its medical services. He reiterated that the Delhi government is actively working to bridge healthcare gaps and modernize facilities to ensure the best possible medical care for residents.