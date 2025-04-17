Health Min inaugurates dental awareness camp and new OPD at Kasturba Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a Dental Health Check-Up and Awareness Camp at Kasturba Hospital, Daryaganj, as part of the government’s continued push to improve public healthcare services in the Capital.

Along with the camp, the minister also launched a modern Dental Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinic, equipped with state-of-the-art dental chairs, X-ray machines, and diagnostic tools. The new facility is expected to boost dental care accessibility for citizens in central Delhi. Highlighting the importance of oral hygiene during the event, Singh interacted with children and encouraged them to maintain good dental habits. “Children should practice good oral hygiene from an early age. Brushing teeth twice daily, eating healthy food, and informing parents or teachers about any oral health issues early are necessary for healthy teeth and a healthy body,” he said.

The dental camp focuses on raising awareness and offering free consultations, especially to those affected by gutkha, pan, and tobacco use, as well as patients with dental ailments like restricted mouth opening. Patients are being counselled on oral hygiene practices and the harmful effects of chewable tobacco products. Singh, who previously served as a dental surgeon at Kasturba Hospital, was felicitated by the hospital staff. Recalling his time at the hospital, he said, “Strengthening Delhi’s health infrastructure is a top priority. Unfortunately, previous governments did not invest enough in upgrading government hospitals.” He added, “We have implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi and in the coming time, the public will get the benefit of more health schemes and services in Delhi.” The event saw the presence of key officials including Dr. Pankaj Naresh Agrawal, Additional Commissioner, MCD; Dr. Mansi Anand, Director of Hospital Administration; and Dr. Nirmal Kataria, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, alongside senior doctors and medical staff. In a major step to expand outreach, the Delhi government has also deployed six mobile dental vans equipped to serve underserved and remote areas. Each van is capable of providing on-the-spot examinations and treatments, collectively catering to around 400 citizens daily, with about 220 patients receiving immediate care.