Health Min flags off long-stalled sewer project in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: Marking a major milestone for residents of J.J. Colony in Vikaspuri, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the long-overdue reconstruction of the main sewer line at A-Block Park, a vital civic upgrade that had been stalled for over 11 years.

The dilapidated sewer line had caused repeated blockages and waterlogging in the area, particularly during monsoons, severely affecting sanitation and public health. “The people of J.J. Colony have been demanding this for over a decade,” said Singh. “Due to the inaction of the previous government, their basic right to clean surroundings was denied for far too long. Today marks the beginning of change.”

Following the inauguration, the Minister directed Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure proper water drainage and immediate removal of stagnant water, stressing the urgency of preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya during the ongoing monsoon season.

“The health and dignity of citizens cannot be compromised. Effective drainage and sewer systems are essential to prevent seasonal outbreaks,” said Singh, who also emphasized swift inter-departmental coordination for timely completion of works.

He added that several other civic improvement projects, including park renovations and drainage upgrades, are already in progress across J.J. Colony. “Our aim is to provide every resident access to clean water, functional sanitation, and a hygienic environment,” the Minister stated.

Later in the day, Singh held a Jan Samvad (public interaction) session at his Vikaspuri camp office, where he met with dozens of locals. Residents raised concerns over road repairs, low water pressure, sewer cleaning, and park maintenance.

The Minister assured swift action on public grievances, directing officials to act promptly. He said fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of a developed Delhi is his top priority as Vikaspuri’s MLA.