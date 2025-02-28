Health experts educate MCD sanitation workers on TB risks

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Shahdara North Zone organised a health awareness camp today aimed at educating sanitation workers about tuberculosis (TB). The initiative, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara North Zone, focused on raising awareness about TB symptoms, prevention and available treatments.

The programme featured health experts who shared vital information with workers, stressing the importance of early detection and timely medical intervention. Special attention was given to the higher risk sanitation workers face due to their work environment. Emphasis was placed on maintaining good hygiene, proper nutrition, and the importance of regular health check-ups to prevent the spread of TB.

The Deputy Commissioner spoke to the participants, urging them to stay vigilant about their health and reassured them of the MCD’s full support through its health department. He also highlighted that TB treatment is available free of charge under government health schemes, encouraging workers to seek medical assistance if needed.

To further support the workers, informational pamphlets and health kits were distributed, reinforcing key messages about maintaining a TB-free environment. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where sanitation workers had the opportunity to ask questions.