Health dept steps up action against illegal drug sales in Capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has intensified its enforcement against the illegal drug trade, with the Drugs Control Department carrying out a special inspection drive at Bhagirath Palace, a major wholesale medicines market in the capital.

The action was undertaken under the directions of Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, in line with the Rekha Gupta–led government’s policy of zero tolerance towards substandard and counterfeit drugs.

During the drive, officials conducted inspections at 27 wholesale drug establishments. Authorities found more than 10 firms violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, following which action was initiated against the defaulting entities.

To assess compliance with quality and safety norms, officials lifted 204 samples of syrups, medicines, cotton and surgical items, which have been sent for laboratory testing and analysis.

Officials also booked one shop for selling medical devices and surgical items without a valid licence, a violation of the Medical Devices Rules. The department has initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the erring firm.

In a separate operation earlier, a joint team of the Drugs Control Department and the Delhi Police conducted a late-night raid at a drug trading premises in Teliwara, Sadar Bazar, acting on inputs from the Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell. The raid led to the seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit and spurious medicines, including fake branded anti-fungal creams.

The premises were found operating without a valid licence, and no purchase or sale records were produced.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the counterfeit drugs were being supplied to neighbouring states and even across borders. The concerned state drug control authorities have been alerted for coordinated action.

Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh affirmed zero tolerance for spurious or substandard drugs, saying enforcement drives will continue across Delhi to ensure safe, quality medicines and protect public health.