Health department issues notice to South Delhi clinic

New Delhi: The health department has issued a showcause notice to the proprietor of a clinic in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area for allegedly violating the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, officials said.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the surgeries of two patients who died at the clinic.

On Thursday, Neeraj Agarwal, who runs the Agarwal Medical Centre, Jaspreet Singh (both MBBS doctors), Agarwal’s wife Pooja and former laboratory technician Mahender Singh were produced in a court, which sent them to five-day police custody.

The Delhi government’s Directorate General of Health Services has issued a showcause notice to the proprietor of Agarwal Medical Centre, according to an official order dated November 16. The notice also mentions the various complaints against Neeraj Agarwal and his clinic.

“Whereas, in one of the above mentioned complaint it was alleged that Dr Pooja is doing medical procedure in the nursing home. Whereas, in another complaint (Major Basoya) it was alleged that Dr Neeraj Agarwal, his wife and another staff not performing the necessary tests for the treatment of his brother,” the order stated.

“Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 7 read with Section 8(1) of Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953, I, Dr Vandana Bagga, Link Officer of Director General, Health Services and supervising authority for registration of nursing homes/hospitals, hereby issue a notice to show cause within one calendar month from the date of receipt of this notice, as to why an order of cancellation of registration in R/o Agarwal Medical Centre situated at E-234, Greater Kailash Part-1, New Delhi - 110048 should not be issued,” it said.

The notice asked the proprietor to appear in person or through a representative, according to provisions of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, to show cause why cancellation order should not be issued.