Headless body of woman found in drain along Noida e-way

Noida: In a gruesome incident, the headless body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a drain in Sector 108, Noida, along the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway on Thursday afternoon. Police said the woman’s hands had also been severed, and the body was found naked. According to officials, the body was first spotted by a passer-by, who alerted the police through the emergency helpline around noon. A team from Sector 39 Police Station reached the site and retrieved the body from an eight-foot-deep drain located near an open ground and a high-rise residential complex.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was murdered within the last 24 to 48 hours. Police suspect the body was dumped late at night to evade detection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Shukla said three police teams have been formed to establish the woman’s identity.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the suspect’s movements and ascertain how the body was disposed of in the isolated drain. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is under way. No clothes or documents that could help identify the victim were found at the scene. Every effort is being made to identify the woman and apprehend the culprits,” Shukla said.