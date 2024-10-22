Head Constable assaulted while detaining men for public drinking in Vikaspuri, 1 held

NEW DELHI: Two individuals torn Head Constable Ashok Kumar posted in Vikaspuri Police Station uniform and he sustained injuries after the constable detained them for drinking in public on the evening of Monday. The accused were identified as Amit and Matru, both residents of Haryana.

According to the police reports, the incident unfolded when HC Kumar noticed two men sitting in a truck and consuming alcohol. When he approached the pair and reprimanded them for public drinking, the situation escalated quickly. As HC Kumar attempted to detain the individuals for violating public drinking laws, they became hostile. A physical altercation ensued, during which the officer was manhandled and sustained injuries. His uniform was also torn in the struggle.

While one of the men managed to flee the scene in the truck, the other, identified as Amit, son of Ajay, was apprehended by the officer.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and Amit is currently in police custody.

The Vikaspuri police, who are handling the case, have launched a manhunt to trace the second individual involved, who has been identified as Matru, a resident of Haryana.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate Matru, while further investigations are underway. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to piece

together the altercation.

The incident, involving public intoxication and an attack on a police officer, has raised concerns about the safety of patrolling officers. Local authorities emphasised the need for public awareness of laws prohibiting alcohol consumption in public places. Vikaspuri police assured strict action against those who resort to violence. Despite his injuries, HC Ashok Kumar managed to arrest one suspect and is now recovering. His dedication has been praised by senior officials, who called for

swift justice.