‘He aspired to join Delhi Police’

NEW DELHI: Eighteen-year-old Keshav Sharma, who lost his life after a fire broke out in his building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area, wanted to join the Delhi Police, said his uncle.

Keshav’s uncle Ashwini Sharma said his son’s friend informed them about the incident around 2.30 am.

“My son’s friend was returning from Karkardooma around 2 am after attending a function. He saw that the building caught fire and he informed us about it. There was a shop on the ground floor where around 20 to 25 two-wheelers -

electric and petrol - were parked.

“The person who owns those vehicles put them on charge at night and it seems like short circuit in the scooter caused the fire. By the time they reached the spot, everything got finished,” Ashwini said.

In the early hours, a fire engulfed a residential building in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, claiming three lives.

Ashwini, a witness, stated that the fire likely started from a short circuit in parked scooters. Victims included 66-year-old Promila Shad, and Keshav, along with his mother Anju Sharma, aged 39. Anju, who had polio, struggled to escape.

Sachin Sharma, her brother, revealed Keshav’s aspiration to join Delhi Police after completing Class XII.

Meanwhile, Anju’s husband, hospitalised after smoke inhalation, remains unaware of the tragedy.

Anish Sadh, Promila’s son-in-law, recounted the failed rescue attempt.

The fire, originating from parked two-wheelers, quickly spread through the building.

Despite neighbors’ efforts, the blaze was uncontrollable until firefighters arrived. The tragedy highlights the need for fire safety vigilance in residential areas.