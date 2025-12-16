HC warns Delhi govt over delayed PwD recruitment, threatens contempt action

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a stern warning to the Delhi government, indicating that contempt of court proceedings may be initiated for its continued failure to clear the backlog of vacancies reserved for persons with disabilities (PwDs) across government departments.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed strong displeasure over the government’s inaction, noting that nearly three years have passed since the Court directed a special recruitment drive to fill long-pending PwD vacancies. The Bench observed that instead of complying with the directions, the government has only filed what it described as “confusing affidavits.”

Taking exception to the government’s submissions, the Court remarked that the affidavits appeared to blur the distinction between routine recruitment and the special drive meant exclusively to fill backlog vacancies. The judges made it clear that the purpose of the special recruitment exercise was being undermined by this approach.

The Court also criticised the delay in identifying the exact number of backlog vacancies. Pulling up the Social Welfare Department, the Bench noted that over a year had been spent merely collecting data. The judges described this delay as a reflection of “general callousness” rather than an isolated administrative lapse.

During the hearing, the Court directed the petitioner, the National Federation of the Blind, to place on record a detailed affidavit outlining the vacancies and alleged non-compliance by the government. Emphasising accountability, the Bench said it would consider initiating contempt proceedings if the facts revealed deliberate defiance of judicial directions. The Court further instructed that the petitioner’s affidavit be filed within two weeks, after which the Delhi government would be required to submit its response. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on

February 3, 2026.

The case traces its origin to a March 2023 judgment, in which the High Court had ordered the Delhi government to conduct a special recruitment drive to fill vacancies reserved for PwDs. At that time, the Court had recorded that 1,351 posts under the direct recruitment quota remained unfilled, including 356 posts meant for visually impaired candidates.

Subsequently, the petitioner approached the Court again, alleging that the government had failed to implement the directions. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate S.K. Rungta pressed for strict enforcement of the Court’s orders, leading to the latest warning from the Bench.