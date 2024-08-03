HC urges streamlining of fee bill uploads for Delhi govt lawyers on OSWS portal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has emphasised the need for a more streamlined process for handling the fee bills of government empaneled lawyers through the Online Single Window System (OSWS) portal. Justice Prathiba M. Singh’s recent observation underscores the importance of making the fee bill submission and verification process smooth and efficient, aiming to reduce bureaucratic delays and paper work for government officials.



In a recent court session, the Delhi Government’s counsel reported that the OSWS portal, which is intended to facilitate the processing of legal fee bills, has begun operating effectively. However, the court stressed the need for continuous improvement to ensure the system serves as a model for efficient fee bill clearance. The court noted that the upload process for fee bills, along with necessary court orders and supporting documents, must be devoid of technical glitches to enable quicker verification.

Justice Singh directed all Delhi Government departments to ensure that the OSWS portal functions efficiently and that officials are well-informed about the procedural requirements outlined in the Delhi Government’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The court mandated adherence to the timelines specified in the SOPs and emphasised that the pending Application Programming Interface (API) integration should be completed within the next three months to enhance system functionality.

The court also instructed that the, “National Informatics Centre (NIC) continue to provide essential support to maintain the OSWS portal.” This support is crucial for promptly addressing and resolving any technical issues that may arise, ensuring that the portal remains operational without interruptions.

The remarks came after a plea from Anjana Gosain, a Delhi Government panel counsel, who had raised concerns about the outstanding fees for her services. She reported that despite submitting various memos for her professional services, the payments had not been cleared by the government, prompting the legal intervention.

Justice Singh’s decision reflects a broader commitment to improving administrative processes and reducing delays in payment for legal services. The court recognised the Delhi Government’s legal team and NIC officials for their cooperation in successfully implementing the OSWS portal. By streamlining the fee bill processing system, the Delhi HC aims to improve efficiency and reduce administrative burdens for both government officials and empaneled lawyers, enhancing the overall experience for legal professionals handling government-related fee settlements.