HC to hear today pleas concerning Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a batch of petitions concerning the 2020 northeast Delhi riots including those seeking FIRs against several political leaders for allegedly delivering hate speeches.



The matter will be heard by a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh.

Apart from seeking action for the alleged hate speeches in the backdrop of the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, petitions have also sought other reliefs which include setting up of an SIT, FIRs against police officers who were allegedly involved in the violence, and disclosure of persons arrested and detained.

The police has earlier said that the investigation into the riots has not revealed any evidence till now that political leaders instigated or participated in the violence.

On July 13, the court had allowed several amendment applications seeking to implead various political leaders as parties to proceedings seeking FIR and investigation against them for allegedly delivering hate speeches leading to the violence. The court had earlier issued notices to Anurag Thakur (BJP), Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (AAP), and others, on two impleadment applications in the matter.

One impleadment application was filed by petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq who has sought FIR for hate speech against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma.