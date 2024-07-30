HC to hear plea seeking setting up of panel to probe incident

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the



incident in which three civil service aspirants drowned at the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which

said the matter be listed on Wednesday if the petition is in order by afternoon.

Petitioner advocate said he filed the petition on Monday and urged the court to hear it during the day.

The court, however, said he shall remove the objections, if any, and thereafter it will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The petition also sought to constitute a committee to probe and compile a report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal

manner and not following standard norms.