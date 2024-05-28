HC to hear on May 29 appeal against quashing of Jamia’s officiating VC appointment

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on May 29 an appeal by professor Eqbal Hussain challenging a single judge’s order quashing his appointment as the pro-vice-chancellor and subsequently as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Hearing of the appeal was deferred after Justice Rekha Palli, heading a division bench, recused herself and directed that the matter be listed for hearing before another bench on Wednesday. The single judge of the HC had on May 22, while dealing with petitions by Md. Shami Ahmad Ansari and others, quashed the appointment of Hussain as the pro-VC and subsequently as officiating VC of JMI, holding the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute.