HC to hear on Jan 30 Kejriwal’s plea against chargesheet cognisance

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on January 30, 2025, hear former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against an order of cognisance of a ED chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was informed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel that additional solicitor general S V Raju, who was scheduled to make submissions on Friday, was unavailable.

The court posted the matter on January 30 at the request of Kejriwal’s counsel after initially listing it for February 19, 2025.

“Here is a person whose elections are coming in January and he is waiting endlessly for the other side to argue the matter,” Kejriwal’s counsel said, opposing ED’s request for adjournment. The court also posted AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s similar plea on January 30, 2025.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia have sought setting aside of the trial court order and argued the trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet in the absence of sanction for their prosecution, mandated in law as they were public servants at the time of the alleged crime.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had submitted

that a sanction was obtained to prosecute Kejriwal and he would file an affidavit. ED

has filed its response to Kejriwal’s petition.