HC to decide today on K Kavitha’s bail verdict

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its order on bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam today.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved judgment on Kavitha’s bail pleas on May 28, will deliver the verdict at 2:30 pm on July 1.

Kavitha contested the trial court’s May 6 decision rejecting her bail applications in the CBI’s corruption and ED’s money laundering cases. Kavitha’s lawyer had submitted that out of the 50 accused in the excise matter, she is the lone woman, and urged the court to consider granting her bail as law keeps women on a different pedestal.

The CBI and ED had opposed the bail pleas of Kavitha, saying she was highly influential.

Countering the submission made on behalf of Kavitha that she, being a woman, be released on bail, the probe agencies had contended that it was the woman who was playing the main role in the conspiracy here and she was an active politician and a member of legislative council and cannot seek parity with vulnerable woman.

The CBI argued that Kavitha, a highly influential politician, could influence witnesses and destroy evidence in the

excise scam.

The ED also claimed she was a co-conspirator benefiting from kickbacks totaling Rs 100 crore, with laundered funds amounting to Rs 292.8 crore through M/s Indo Spirits.

Kavitha, is in judicial custody for alleged corruption and money laundering related to Delhi’s excise policy. She denies involvement, alleging a conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling party and ED.