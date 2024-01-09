HC tells govt to explain why healthcare infra not coping with rising demand

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed serious concern over the inadequacy of medical infrastructure to cater to critical care patients in the national Capital.



The court directed the Delhi government to explain why the healthcare infrastructure is not keeping pace with the rising demand.

In a recent hearing, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora instructed the Delhi government to, “disclose its expenditure on enhancing the health sector over the last five years.” The court has been addressing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated in 2017, specifically focusing on the availability of ICU beds and ventilator facilities in government hospitals.

Following a directive last month, the court had asked the Delhi government to submit a status report outlining its strategy to ensure that medical infrastructure aligns with the city’s growing population.

The initiative stemmed from an application filed by Amicus Curiae Ashok Aggarwal, highlighting a recent incident where a critically injured man, denied medical treatment at four government hospitals, tragically succumbed after jumping from a moving PCR van.

During the hearing, the court questioned the Delhi government’s counsel about the unavailability of beds in four government hospitals, emphasising that this situation was not prevalent in the past.

The court raised concerns about the possibility of funds allocated for healthcare augmentation being diverted elsewhere. It underscored the critical issue that despite budget allocations, funds might not be utilized for healthcare improvements, leading to a shortage of beds for critical care patients.

The court suggested increasing the budget for healthcare, stating, “The problem today is that critical care patients are not getting attention. You’ll have to increase the budget.”

Additionally, the court directed the Delhi government to explore the feasibility of establishing a central portal that provides real-time information on the number and types of available beds in all city hospitals. This initiative aims to streamline information and assist in better coordination during emergencies.

In a previous observation, the court noted the inadequacy of medical infrastructure in Delhi and the insufficiency of hospital beds, particularly critical care facilities.

Earlier directives included mandating Central Government-managed hospitals to operate a Control Room, disseminating information about bed availability with ventilator facilities through public notices in print media and web portals.