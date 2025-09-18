HC slams state over judiciary funds delay

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the state government over delays in releasing funds meant for the district judiciary and the High Court, questioning Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on the clearance of pending files.

Appearing virtually before a division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, Pant said he was personally monitoring the issue and sought seven more days to process 53 additional files sent from the judiciary. He added that a proposal had been forwarded to the finance department seeking release of Rs 50 crore for 14 pending projects of lower courts and the High Court.

The bench, however, criticised the state of infrastructure in district courts, pointing out that only half of the promised allocation for administrative expenses had reached them. “Every district was supposed to receive Rs 5 lakh, but only Rs 2.5 lakh was provided, which has already been exhausted. Internet services have collapsed, work has halted, and there is no money even for stationery,” the judges observed, noting that the Andaman district was an exception as it did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Justice Basak also asked the Chief Secretary about the state government’s pledge to make the High Court paperless. The bench pressed for staff support and raised concerns that officers assigned for coordination had yet to be deployed.