HC slams govt over delay in construction of chambers for Sales Tax Bar Association

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Delhi government for the prolonged delay in completing the construction of chambers for members of the Sales Tax Bar Association.



This critique comes in response to a plea filed by the Sales Tax Bar Association, highlighting the government’s failure to fulfill the court’s 2011 directive to construct a building for lawyers’ chambers and association offices. Despite the court’s previous instructions to award the construction work and adhere to timelines

and costs outlined in the

CPWD Manual, the project has faced persistent delays.

Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasised the court’s displeasure with the government’s inaction, stating, “Orders of this Court cannot be permitted to be flouted with impunity.” The court had previously expressed its concerns about the government’s failure to implement orders related to this issue.

In January 2023, the court had directed relevant authorities to conduct a meeting ensuring compliance with its 2011 order, with a clear warning against further delays. In September of the same year, the Chief Secretary was requested to provide a roadmap for implementing the court’s directive.

The recent status report submitted by authorities failed to demonstrate compliance with the court’s instructions. The court highlighted that the report did not indicate whether previous orders had been followed and suggested that the government was contemplating a twin tower construction, deviating from the original plan.

The court firmly asserted, “Nothing concrete has been done for the last 12 years,” and directed the Chief Secretary to present a roadmap detailing when the construction would conclude.

“The Chief Secretary is directed to give a road map before the next date of hearing as to by when the construction will be completed, and orders of the Court will be implemented,” the court ordered emphasizing the necessity of implementing the court’s orders without further delay.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on January 12, and the court has requested the presence of specific officials including the Special Commissioner of DTT and Special Secretary of PWD, during the proceedings.