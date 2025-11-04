HC slams agencies over ‘extremely appalling’ lack of sewage & drainage in industrial areas

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has come down heavily on the capital’s civic and government agencies for their failure to take responsibility for the redevelopment of sewage systems and storm water drains in 27 industrial areas, calling the situation “extremely appalling.”

A division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora expressed strong displeasure after noting that there was no clarity among the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Industries Department regarding who was accountable for the development of basic civic infrastructure in these zones.

Observing that the absence of sewage networks and storm drains was leading to water contamination and unchecked pollution, the court remarked, “It is thus clear that basic facilities of sewage lines and storm water drains are non-existent. Industries are already functioning in these areas and must be resulting in contamination of groundwater and water flowing into the river without treatment. This is an extremely appalling situation.”

The bench has summoned top officials of the Delhi government to appear before it on the next hearing date to assist in resolving the issue. Those directed to attend include Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), DSIIDC Managing Director, MCD Commissioner, and DPCC Secretary.

The court directed the officials to convene a joint meeting before the next hearing and prepare a detailed action plan. It also asked them to consider the Delhi Cabinet’s August 22, 2023 decision, which had instructed redevelopment of these industrial zones, a directive on which little progress has been made apart from appointing three consultants.

The matter, part of two suo motu PILs initiated by the court to address waterlogging, poor drainage, and environmental degradation, will now be heard on November 22.

Earlier, the bench had also pulled up the DJB and MCD over malfunctioning sewage treatment plants, observing that untreated wastewater continued to flow into the Yamuna despite repeated directions from the court.