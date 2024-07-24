HC seeks report from land agencies on removal of illegal religious structures

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the land-owning agencies in the city on Tuesday to state what action they have taken pursuant to the recommendations of the Religious Committee to remove certain unauthorised religious structures.



A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Cantonment Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), railways as well as the forest and public works departments to file their action-taken reports within 10 weeks.

The Delhi government’s counsel informed the court that the Religious Committee has so far held 51 meetings and recommended 249 instances for removal of unauthorised religious structures.

The counsel said the committee’s recommendations are shared with the respective land-owning agencies that are then expected to take action.

“The land-owning agencies, which have to take action pursuant to recommendations of the Religious Committee, are directed to file an action-taken report in 10 weeks,” the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said and listed the matter for further hearing in October.

The court was hearing a matter, received from the Supreme Court, pertaining to the removal of illegal religious structures on public land.

In 2009, the top court had directed that no unauthorised construction shall be carried out or allowed in the name of religious structures on public streets, public parks and other public places, while directing the state governments to review such existing structures and take appropriate steps.

In 2018, it had remitted the matter to the high courts for ensuring effective implementation of the orders in their respective jurisdictions.