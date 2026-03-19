HC seeks Delhi govt’s stand on PIL alleging limited EWS beds at ILBS

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the limited availability of free treatment for economically weaker sections (EWS) at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).



The petition, filed by an NGO through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, has raised concerns over what it terms an exclusionary policy at the state-run super-speciality hospital. The plea argues that ILBS, despite being fully owned by the government, is not providing adequate free treatment to EWS patients.

According to the petition, even private hospitals that receive land from the government at concessional rates are mandated to reserve a portion of their services for EWS patients, 10 per cent in in-patient departments (IPD) and 25 per cent in out-patient departments (OPD). In comparison, the PIL contends that a government-run hospital offering fewer such benefits is “wholly incongruous.”

The plea further stated that the Supreme Court has emphasised the need for equitable access to healthcare in public hospitals without “commercial barriers.” It alleged that ILBS’s current system is “exclusionary and revenue-oriented,” effectively turning it into a paid facility and undermining its original objective of providing accessible healthcare.

Highlighting the government’s responsibility, the petition stressed that ensuring healthcare access for vulnerable and marginalised groups is a “core obligation.” It has sought directions from the court to quash the existing policy of ILBS and ensure that all beds and medical services are made available free of cost to the general public.

Alternatively, the petition has requested that the quota for EWS and free treatment be increased to at least 50 per cent.

The High Court has now asked the Delhi government to clarify its position on the matter, and the case is expected to come up for further hearing soon.