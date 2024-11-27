HC seeks CBI investigation into ‘defective’ state of flyover near Nathu Colony in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the city authorities for the “defective” state of a flyover constructed near Nathu Colony Chowk less than a decade ago and said the matter should be probed by the CBI.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed despite the “weak structure” there was neither any internal inquiry in the matter nor was anyone “bothered” about the fact that a report on the flyover was awaited since 2021, making it “clear” that someone was “trying to push corruption under the carpet”.

The Delhi High Court criticised authorities over a “defective” flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk, constructed in 2015, and called for a CBI probe into the alleged scam. The bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela questioned the delay in a consultant’s report, pending since 2021, and expressed concern over public safety.

The court noted the flyover, closed to heavy traffic for two years, had visible defects since 2015, yet no action was taken. It demanded an investigation into those responsible and criticised the lack of an internal inquiry.

A fund dispute between PWD and TTDC over repairs delayed rectification, with TTDC citing unpaid dues of Rs 8 crore.

The PIL, filed by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, sought repair and reopening of the flyover, stating its closure caused public inconvenience. The court posted the next hearing for December 3.