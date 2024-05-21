HC scheduled to deliver order on Sisodia’s bail pleas today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver on Tuesday its order on bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and CBI respectively in connection with alleged liquor scam.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is likely to pronounce the orders on both bail pleas at 5 PM on May 21, according to the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website.

The high court had on May 14 reserved its order on the pleas after hearing arguments on

behalf of the AAP leader, CBI and ED.