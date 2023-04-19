HC says DU order does not reflect independent application of mind

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi University to file its response to a Congress students’ wing leader’s challenge to his debarment for alleged involvement in the screening of a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the campus, observing the DU order does not reflect independent application



of mind.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav granted three days’ time to DU to file its counter affidavit after saying the disciplinary authority ought to have afforded an opportunity to Lokesh Chugh, Ph.D scholar and NSUI national secretary, to be heard and considered his stand.

“There has to be an independent application of mind by DU. It is not reflected in the order. You are a statutory authority. You are a university. Impugned order does not reflect application of mind. Impugned order must reflect the reasoning,” the judge remarked.

The petitioner had approached the high court earlier this month challenging the varsity’s decision to debar him for one year for his alleged involvement in the screening of the documentary-India: The Modi Question- related to the Godhra riots. The documentary was screened earlier this year.

Advocate M Rupal, appearing for the DU, furnished the original record pertaining to the proceedings against the petitioner before the court and said all circumstances were taken into account by the authorities before passing the debarment order.

The court, however, said the university “was trying to supplement reasoning” at this stage and asked the authorities to file a reply while listing the case for further consideration on April 24.

“You file your counter because you seek to rely on certain material,” the judge said.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, who represented the petitioner, emphasised he was not given an opportunity to be heard. They contended the order does not reflect the material on which it was based.

They told the court the petitioner is required to submit his thesis before April 30.

The court said it will protect the interests of the parties before it and, if required, it can always direct acceptance of the thesis at a later stage.

The petitioner, also represented by lawyer Naman Joshi, has claimed in his plea he was not even present at the site of the alleged screening and the authorities had acted against him with a “premeditated mind”. He has also sought permission to submit his thesis and take university examinations during the pendency of the petition.