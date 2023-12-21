HC: Remove concrete around trees at Bhikaji Cama Place

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities here to immediately remove the concrete around trees in Bhikaji Cama Place Complex and questioned the rationale behind such “beautification”.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and forest department officials on a contempt plea over the concretisation of the trees and the failure to take prompt action on a complaint regarding the damage caused to the trees.

Petitioner Aditya N Prasad said he learnt in August that an enclosed platform (chabutara) was being constructed around the standing trees in the Bhikaji Cama Place Complex by the DDA for “beautification” purposes. “What is this beautification? On pavement you make concrete structures? It is for trees. You are

restricting movement. What is the point?” Justice Singh asked during the hearing.