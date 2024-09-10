HC rejects Somnath Bharti’s plea to provide burnt memory of EVMs used in LS polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the plea of AAP leader Somnath Bharti seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide him with the burnt memory of EVMs used for the New Delhi constituency during the Lok Sabha elections.

The high court, however, directed the returning officer concerned that all VVPATs paper slips be taken out from the drop box of VVPATs and be kept in a paper envelope as per the procedure prescribed by the ECI.

The court was hearing a petition by Bharti challenging the election of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj to the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat on grounds of alleged corrupt practices.

“The dispute in the suit is not regarding counting of votes. There is no requirement for the ECI to preserve the EVMs considering

the forthcoming elections across the country.