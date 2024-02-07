HC rejects Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the bail application by Singh, who has been re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Delhi, but directed the trial court to expedite the trial once it commences. “No ground for grant of bail to the accused at this stage is made out,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, pronouncing the order.

Noting that Singh is entitled to fair trial, the judge added, “This court directs the trial court to expedite the trial in the present case once it commences.”

While delivering the verdict, Justice Sharma asserted that the issue of admissibility of the statement of the approver, Dinesh Arora, cannot be tested at this stage of grant of bail and the same would be tested at the time of trial. In view of the “material” against Singh, including the statements of the approver and the witnesses, relief cannot be given at this stage, the court stated.

Singh, arrested on October 4, 2023 by the ED, sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency opposed the bail plea and contended that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The ED claimed that Singh is a key conspirator in the alleged scam and received Rs 2 crore proceeds of crime, and he was closely associated with a number of accused or suspects in this case, businessmen Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

The agency further claimed that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others. The trial court, while denying him bail, had observed that he was connected with the “proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore” and the case against him was “genuine”.