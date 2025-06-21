HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of ex-cop accused of running a drug syndicate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of a Delhi Police personnel who has been dismissed from service for allegedly being the mastermind of a drug syndicate.

The vacation bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh, which was hearing the anticipatory bail application of former sub-inspector Naresh Kumar, rejected the plea and sought a status report from the Delhi Police by July 8. Kumar has been evading arrest for around a year and a half and his termination order was issued on March 20.

Kumar, who was posted at the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, is accused of running a narcotics syndicate.

The case came to light when one of the arrested gang members allegedly revealed that Kumar was the mastermind and main conspirator behind a drug syndicate, where the former sub-inspector procured marijuana from Odisha and northeastern states, stored the contraband in two houses in the national capital and later, sold

it to customers.