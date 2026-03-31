HC reiterates no-vending rule at Nehru Place, orders removal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reiterated that Nehru Place District Commercial Complex is a “no-vending” and “no-hawking” zone, directing authorities to immediately remove all unauthorised vendors operating in the area.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain passed the order on March 24 while dismissing a plea filed by two vendors seeking protection from eviction. The petitioners had sought permission to continue vending near Mansarovar Building, claiming long-standing presence in the area.

Rejecting their plea, the Court said, “The Petitioners do not have any rights to be vending in the Nehru Place area… the relief sought by the Petitioners… cannot be acceded to.” It also imposed a cost of Rs.10,000 on them.

The Court noted that the petitioners had repeatedly approached courts with similar claims despite earlier dismissals by the High Court and the Supreme Court of India declining to intervene. It observed that their names were not included in official lists of recognised vendors prepared under previous judicial directions.

Highlighting safety concerns, the Bench referred to earlier proceedings, including a 2021 suo motu case following a fire incident, where congestion caused by hawkers was flagged. The Court said such vending activities pose “severe safety and security concerns” in the commercial hub.

Taking note that the petitioners were still operating in the area, the Court expressed concern and directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take immediate action to ensure compliance. The matter has been listed for further compliance on May 21.