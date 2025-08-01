HC raps agencies, wants unified flood management plan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has strongly criticised the lack of coordination among civic agencies in the national capital, observing that poor administrative clarity is exacerbating the city’s persistent waterlogging issues. The court has now called upon the Delhi Government to consider a centralised approach to managing flooding and drainage systems across the city.

A division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora made the observations while hearing a plea related to the Tamoor Nagar drain, near Maharani Bagh, where residents have raised concerns over displacement and poor drainage management. The court noted with concern the “complete apathy” shown in the upkeep and functioning of crucial civic infrastructure such as stormwater drains. “The failure stems from the overlapping roles and poor coordination between multiple agencies like MCD, PWD, DJB, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and DDA,” the bench stated, adding that this often leads to agencies avoiding responsibility and “passing the buck.”

Highlighting the growing public inconvenience due to frequent waterlogging, the judges remarked that the current decentralised system has proven ineffective. “There is enormous confusion caused by improper delineation of responsibilities, which calls for immediate attention,” the court said. While holding agencies accountable, the court also pointed out that citizens too play a role in aggravating the situation. “In many colonies, residents build cemented paths over stormwater drains, leading to chronic blockages. This has to be addressed at the community level as well,” the bench said.

In a significant direction, the High Court has asked that its observations be placed before the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, who is expected to escalate the matter to senior functionaries for policy-level deliberation. The bench added that, if necessary, the matter could also be placed before the Lieutenant Governor for further consideration.

The case stems from a petition filed by 14 families residing in jhuggis near the Tamoor Nagar drain, who have requested alternative housing or rehabilitation before the Special Task Force begins clearing encroachments to widen the drain.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter for August 19, by which time it expects a progress report from the Delhi administration.