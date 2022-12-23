HC quashes assault FIRs against DMRC staffer & CISF constable

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to quash two cross FIRs against a DMRC employee and a woman CISF constable involving an altercation between them after they reached a settlement but imposed costs on both, observing considerable time of police and judiciary has been wasted on the case.

The FIRs were registered in 2015 and charge sheet has also been filed.

The high court, which quashed the FIRs following a settlement between the parties, imposed costs of Rs 10,000 each on the DMRC employee and the CISF constable to be deposited with the Delhi State Legal Service Authority within four weeks.

"However, I am of the view that considerable time of the police and judicial time has been wasted as the FIR is of the year 2015 and charge sheet has also been filed.

"The police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission and omission on behalf of the parties and useful time of the police and judicial time which could have been utilised for important matters has been misdirected towards this case. Hence, the petitioners must pay some costs," Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

The high court said it was convinced that quashing of such proceedings on account of compromise will bring about peace and secure ends of justice.

"This should not be treated as a legal precedent and in this case the proceedings are quashed as the parties have decided to put a quietus to the matter.