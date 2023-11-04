HC pulls up officials for casual approach in permitting tree-felling

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up city government officials for their “casual approach” in permitting the felling of trees, saying they were responsible for the air pollution “mess” in the national Capital.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was hearing a contempt petition alleging non-application of mind by government officials while allowing requests for cutting trees, said development was important but it cannot

be “reckless”.

The counsel for the petitioner, lawyer Aditya N Prasad, alleged five trees were cut down in the national capital every hour and officials were granting permission for it in “complete violation” of judicial orders as well as their own undertaking.

The court was reminded that the deputy conservator of forest had assured it that all orders granting permission for felling trees will contain reasons for the action and will be uploaded online along with photographs of the tree.

“What is happening here? Such stereotype orders. How long a rope do you want? What is troubling is the casual approach. You have to understand the onerous responsibility on you... It is not a dustbin that you are removing. Look where you are going. This is a shocker,” the court told the government’s lawyer.

Stating that the manner of granting permission for cutting trees was “unacceptable”, Justice Singh observed, “You are responsible for the mess citizens of Delhi are in because of air pollution...You want people to live in this gas chamber”.

The court said trees were being felled in blatant

violation of its orders.

“This is dereliction of duty. You are cutting corners. This is total disregard of the court’s orders,” the bench said.

The Delhi government lawyer submitted a request has been made to the judicial academy here to train officials to pen down speaking orders on tree felling requests. A speaking order is one wherein reasons are mentioned for a decision or action taken.

He also said an application has been filed by the forest department seeking clarification of an earlier order of the high court staying felling of trees, which was hampering government projects.

The court said it will not permit cutting of trees in residential colonies.

“Nobody wants you to come in the way of development. (But) Development must coexist with nature and heritage. Nobody wants to stall projects. But it can’t be that you cut 50 trees around. Make an alternative,” the court observed and listed the case for further hearing on November 8.

While dealing with another matter pertaining to de-concretisation of roadside trees, the court asked the city government to take stringent steps to ensure that once the concrete has been removed it should not be put there back again.