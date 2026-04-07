HC permits 25 expelled students to resume classes at DPS Dwarka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed 25 students, expelled by Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for non-payment of fees amid a fee-hike dispute, to attend classes from tomorrow, saying the school’s decision would not be given effect if the parents pay 50 per cent of the dues by April 17.

The court passed the order on a contempt petition by several students of DPS Dwarka. It is alleged that the school management violated a May 16, 2025, order of the high court, which protected students from discrimination and victimisation for not paying the hiked fee.

“It is directed that, without prejudice, the parents will deposit 50 per cent of the outstanding fees in terms of the order dated May 16, 2025, by April 17. The order of restoration shall be passed immediately thereafter. The wards shall be permitted to join the school from tomorrow,” Justice Jasmeet Singh

The senior counsel appearing for the school said the management took action after giving a show cause notice to the students for not paying the outstanding fees for 2025-2026 as per the high court’s earlier order and their replies were unsatisfactory.

The court, however, expressed its displeasure over the school’s conduct, remarking that it should comply with the letter and spirit of the earlier orders on the issue.

“It can’t be that every year we will undergo the same exercise. Once there is an order, you have to comply with it in letter and spirit... It’s not fair on your school’s part. Not fair at all... Every year, the same mockery. Same exercise,” the court orally observed.

“Call your chairman here. What is this? Every year same circus,” the court said.

During the hearing, the court questioned the DoE over pending fee approvals since 2015-16 and issued notices to school authorities and officials. It cited earlier orders, including deposit of 50 per cent fees, amid allegations of coercion, overcharging, and harassment of students in the

ongoing dispute.