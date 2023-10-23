HC orders release of Rs 50 lakh to widow of Covid frontline worker

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Union Government, the Director General of Health Services, and the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to release a sum of Rs 50 lakh in favour of the widow of a security guard who died while on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The decision comes as a response to the widow’s claim for benefits under the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19.”

Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasised the entitlement of the widow to benefits under the government scheme.

He sternly stated that the government should not adopt a “narrow and pedantic stand” by disqualifying the deceased security guard from receiving these benefits due to his non-direct involvement in the care of COVID-19 patients.

The court underlined the true intent of the scheme, which was designed to provide immediate relief to the families of individuals who had bravely sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding others.

The court acknowledged the crucial role security guards and paramedical staff played during the pandemic.

Not only did they ensure the safety of the hospitals, but they also acted as guides for patients, directing them to the appropriate centres. The court stressed that these security guards were undoubtedly in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, refuting any claim that they were not.

The widow had approached the court seeking benefits under both the central government’s scheme and the Delhi government’s scheme, which grants compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Regarding the Delhi government’s stand, the court noted a shift in its position, restricting the scope of its compensation scheme to only those directly employed by the government.

Consequently, the court refrained from extending the benefit through a writ, given that the deceased was not an employee of the Delhi government.

However, the court directed the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to submit the relevant documents of the deceased to the Delhi government.

It also urged the Delhi government to evaluate the case empathetically, considering the sacrifice made by the deceased in the line of duty.

This ruling by the Delhi High Court signifies a crucial step in acknowledging the sacrifices made by frontline workers during the pandemic and sets a precedent for ensuring their families’ welfare.