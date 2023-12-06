HC orders hike in income threshold

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that the current income threshold of Rs 1 lakh per annum for admissions under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in schools in the city, be increased to Rs 5 lakh, till an amendment is made by the Delhi government under the 2011 reservation scheme.



Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the Delhi government to take a decision as expeditiously as possible to increase the existing threshold income of Rs 1 lakh per annum to a “commensurate amount” which corresponds to the living standards of the intended beneficiaries of the scheme in the city.

The court said that the exercise be done by the Delhi government after assessing the prevailing economic conditions in Delhi and considering other relevant factors.

“Needless to observe, the criteria must be scientific and must be based on actual data,” the court said.

“Till the aforesaid exercise is done and appropriate amendment is made in the scheme, the required income under Clause 2(c) of 2011 Order shall be considered to be increased to Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh as all the other States,” the court said.