HC orders CBI probe into Tihar Jail ‘extortion racket’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry over allegations of an extortion racket being run inside Tihar Jail involving its officials.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the principal secretary, Home Department, Delhi government to hold a fact-finding inquiry and find out the officials responsible for the administrative and supervisory lapses in Tihar.

“The petition highlights certain irregularities, illegalities, malpractices and misconduct not only on part of the jail authorities but also inmates, The allegations are as serious as that in connivance with jail authorities extortion racket was going on in jail premises for procuring certain facilities,” the court observed.

The bench said a report of the inspecting judge, Central Jail 8 and Semi Open Prison, tendered to it in a sealed cover after a “thorough” inquiry, revealed “very disturbing facts” indicating criminal activities and irregularities in functioning of Tihar Jail.

“For thoroughly conducting an inquiry into the matter, since the report (of inspecting judge) contained allegations of criminal activities,we deem it appropriate to require the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter,” the court ordered.

The bench went on, “We also deem it appropriate to direct principal secretary, Home, GNCTD to conduct an administrative inquiry to find out the officials/officers/authorities responsible for such administrative lapses and mishappenings in jail.”

The director general (DG) Delhi prisons should extend all cooperation to the principal secretary, it added.

The court asked the CBI and the principal secretary to submit their reports before the next hearing on August 11.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a former inmate alleging extortion and pointing out safety and security of prisoners inside Tihar.

The court said the inspecting judge’s report was based on several material, including certain call data record with respect to calls between persons outside and inside the jail aside from the misuse of jail’s official landline for “promoting nefarious activities”,

The report even doubted the conduct of the petitioner, the court said.

The CBI’s preliminary enquiry would primarily proceed on the basis of the inspecting judge’s report and the petitioner as well as the jail authorities could submit their evidence to the agency, it added. Once the documents and material were received by CBI from the court, the petitioner and jail authorities, the agency was ordered to start its inquiry and prepare a report.

“The principal secretary, Home, GNCTD is also directed to conduct the administrative/fact-finding inquiry on the basis of the report. In the said inquiry, the DG Prisons shall extend all cooperation to him. The inquiry shall reflect on the various administrative lapses/supervisory lapses and shall clearly indicate officials in jail responsible for such lapses,” it added.