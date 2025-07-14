HC issues notice on plea to raise Law Researchers’ salary to ₹80K

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre, the Delhi Government, and the court’s own Registrar General to respond to a petition demanding an increase in the monthly remuneration of Law Researchers (LRs) from Rs.65,000 to Rs.80,000. The plea also seeks arrears dating back to October 2022, along with interest.

The Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Ranjeesh Kumar Gupta issued notice on Friday and observed that Law Researchers routinely put in extended hours and often work on weekends and public holidays. “Prima facie, the Delhi Government ought to consider the approved enhancement and take a decision in an expedited manner,” the bench noted.

The petition has been filed by 13 Law Researchers, both currently serving and those who have worked in the past, who allege that the approved pay hike, sanctioned nearly a year ago, has yet to be implemented. The approval in question came via an administrative order dated August 16, 2023, issued by the then Acting Chief Justice, which proposed the revised pay to take effect from October 1, 2022.

Despite multiple communications, including a clarification from the High Court to the Delhi Government dated May 7, 2024, no action has been taken so far, the petitioners contend. They have described the delay as “arbitrary” and “unjustified,” particularly in light of the fact that the decision had already been administratively sanctioned.

The plea argues that the nature of work performed by Law Researchers involves not only legal research but also drafting, proofreading, and assistance in courtroom proceedings, tasks that frequently extend beyond official working hours. It further claims that continued delays are demoralising and detrimental to the working environment within the judiciary.

The case is now scheduled for hearing on August 21, with the court expecting formal replies from the concerned stakeholders by then. The outcome could potentially impact how support staff compensation is structured across courts in the capital.