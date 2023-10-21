HC issues directive to enhance maintenance and cleanliness of public toilets in Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to enhance the maintenance and cleanliness of public toilets in the national Capital.



The court ordered the city civic authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Cantonment Board, to prominently display the name and contact numbers of the agency or contractor responsible for the operation and maintenance of each public toilet.

Furthermore, the court emphasised the importance of verifying that the displayed contact numbers are operational, allowing the public to report any concerns or inconveniences directly. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula has called for the implementation of a complaint reporting system to ensure that public conveniences are maintained with proper sanitation standards.

“Upon receiving complaints, the responsible agencies or contractors must address and resolve the issues in a timely and efficient manner,” the court ordered. This move aims to ensure that public toilets meet essential sanitation standards and are well-maintained for the convenience of the general public.

The court was addressing a public interest litigation filed by the Jan Sewa Welfare Society, which sought to guarantee the availability of hygienic public urinals equipped

with clean water and electricity supply in Delhi.

The HC acknowledged the significance of the concerns raised by the petitioner society and stated that it is the responsibility of the authorities to maintain public toilets to proper sanitation standards. It noted that the photographs presented in the case showed a different reality from what the authorities portrayed in their status reports.

The petition calls for the inspection of existing and functional public urinals in Delhi and the initiation of steps for the construction of more public

toilets. It highlights the challenges faced by the general public due to the poor maintenance and lack of hygiene in public toilets, leading to a “disgusting atmosphere” and the risk of infectious diseases.

The plea emphasises that the responsibility to maintain clean and hygienic public toilets lies with the civic authorities and that the lack of proper sanitation violates the right to life and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The petition also calls on the Delhi government to take a lead role in ensuring clean and hygienic sanitation for citizens and non-citizens. It draws on the Swachh Bharat Mission, a flagship programme launched by the Government of India in 2014 to promote sanitation and public health, highlighting the urgent need to improve the conditions and cleanliness of public urinals in the national capital to achieve the programme’s goals.