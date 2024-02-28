HC holds gurdwara management committee officials guilty of contempt

The Delhi High Court has held the president and general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) guilty of contempt of court for their failure to comply with the court’s directions to pay salaries to the employees of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools as per the sixth and seventh pay commissions.The HC observed that Sikhism preaches the ideals of honesty and generosity in everyday life, and various philanthropic and charitable causes are being discharged by the community and its leaders but it should be kept in mind that “charity begins at home”, and there is no point of such philanthropic activities when its own teachers and staff of the schools are ill-treated and not given their rightful dues. The court held Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of DSGMC, and Jagdeep Singh Khalon, general secretary of DSGMC, guilty of contempt of court and issued a show cause notice to them on the quantum of punishment to be awarded