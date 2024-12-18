HC grants time to ASI to conduct Jama Masjid survey

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted more time to the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct an inspection of the Jama Masjid in the national Capital and file a report. A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, while dealing with the PILs to declare the mosque a “protected monument”, asked the ASI for the report at least a week before the next hearing on January 29, 2025.

“Let the survey/inspection as directed in the order dated October 23, 2024 be carried out and a report be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing with advance copies to all parties appearing in the matter,” ordered the bench on December 11.

On October 23, the court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) along with the representatives of the Waqf board to conduct the inspection of the Jama Masjid and its vicinity.

The ASI was asked to submit a sketch and a table outlining the use of Jama Masjid premises. On December 11, ASI’s counsel requested more time to complete the task. The PILs filed in 2014 questioned Jama Masjid’s exclusion from ASI oversight and objected to the use of the “Shahi Imam” title. The ASI stated declaring the mosque a protected monument would have significant impact and no steps had

been taken yet.