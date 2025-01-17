HC grants 3 months for flyover repairs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted three months’ time to the city government to initiate the repair of defects in a decade-old flyover constructed near Nathu Colony Chowk, as it closed the proceeding on a plea by a BJP MLA on the issue.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela took note of the stand of the lawyers for PWD and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) that the authorities concerned were seized of the issue, and said no further orders were therefore required.

“It is clear that the authorities concerned have now taken up the task of addressing the repair/ reconstruction of the ROB (road over bridge). The counsel for respondent said the final steps to commence the work required would be initiated within a period of three months,” the bench said.

As the senior counsel for the petitioner urged the court to set a timeline for the task, the court orally remarked that it has given three months to the authorities and the lawmaker was at liberty to “revive” the issue if required.

“Three months, we have said so. You can revive it anytime,” the court said.

BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan had filed the PIL last year, seeking a direction to the Delhi government and its Public Works Department (PWD) and the DTTDC to repair and reopen the flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk.

On Thursday, the lawyers for the Delhi government said an independent agency had been appointed by the authorities to carry out an inspection of the flyover and a meeting was also held under the chairpersonship of the chief minister to discuss the way forward.

As soon as a report is received, the process of repair of the flyover would be initiated, he said.

It was also stated that Chief Minister Atishi herself was seized of the matter now and in three months, the inspection would be over and repair work would start.

Senior counsel for the petitioner said he had been raising the issue of repair for the last eight years, even in the assembly.

On November 26, the high court had pulled up the city authorities for the “defective” state of the flyover and said the matter should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The high court noted the lack of inquiry into the flyover’s weak structure and delayed report since 2021. The petition claimed defects, visible since 2015, were ignored by the PWD and builder, seeking urgent repair and reopening of the flyover.