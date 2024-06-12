HC directs police action on Kalkaji Temple stage collapse

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the city police to conclude the investigation into the stage collapse incident at the Kalkaji temple here in January during a religious congregation that left a woman dead and take action against all those responsible for it.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that the Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet in the case against six people, including the organisers, and the permission to hold the event was given by the temple’s Mahant (chief priest) even when the control and management of

the Kalkaji temple premises was with the court-appointed administrator.

The court’s order came on a batch of pleas on the issue of civic amenities and cleanliness in and around the temple complex.

A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured during the “jagran” (religious function), which was organised at the Mahant Parisar of the temple. Around 1,600 people attended the event.

An FIR was registered at Kalkaji Police Station following the incident.

The court was told during an earlier hearing that the event was organised by Shri Kalkaji Sajja Sewadar Mitr Mandal, and as per the police report, the permission for it was given by Surender Nath Avdhoot, who claimed he was the Mahant of the temple.

In its May 27 order, the court noted that the individuals charge-sheeted were allowed by the Mahant to hold the event in his Parisar, with No Objection Certificates (NOCs) obtained through his representative.

The court directed the Delhi police to conclude the investigation and take necessary action against those responsible.

The Mahant claimed the Supreme Court stayed the appointment of the temple administrator, leading to non-payment of salaries and making the administrator’s office “dysfunctional.” In 2021, Justice Singh appointed retired high court judge J.R. Midha as the administrator.

The bench observed that the Supreme Court’s order to maintain “status quo” was being misinterpreted by the Mahant, resulting in the administrator’s ousting and suspension of temple services.

The court criticized the Mahant for contradictory statements and directed a local commissioner to inspect the temple’s cleanliness, crowd management, amenities, and report on the findings. The priests (“baaridars”) were asked to respond to the administrator’s report.

The high court had previously prohibited events like “jagran” at the temple without its permission.

The next hearing is scheduled for August.