HC directs MCD & DDA to shut down unsafe coaching centres

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the MCD and DDA to immediately shut down coaching centres that are operating in violation of fire safety norms.



A bench headed by Justice Yashwant Varma, which had earlier ordered inspection of coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar by a team of

lawyers, also asked the authorities to re-locate electrical equipment installed outside their premises which may be potentially dangerous to the public.

The order came on a batch of petitions on the operation of coaching centres in the area, including a case the high court had registered on its own after taking cognisance of an incident of fire that broke out at one of them in June 2023.

Amicus curiae Gautam Narayan told the court that the inspection, which was carried out on two occasions in April, revealed that a few coaching centres that the

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) claimed had shut down were still functioning under a new management or name.

Narayan said these premises were in non-compliance with the fire safety requirements, and in one instance, an electrical board was found installed at the very entrance, blocking the way in case of a fire.

The court pulled up the MCD for failing to take note of such coaching centres in spite of its earlier direction to close down institutes which are in violation of fire safety norms, and directed it to immediately take action against them.

“Someone is wanting to play games? You are trying to nitpick. The direction was to shut it down. Don’t say anything now. You shut it down.

“The amicus is doing the job which the MCD should be doing. You created this mess. You will shut down all four properties which have been identified,” the bench, also comprising Justice Ravinder Dudeja, said.

“In light of apparent violation of sealing directions issued by us, we direct the MCD/DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to take action forthwith and premises are sealed,” the bench ordered.

The high court had earlier said “fire safety is a must” and all coaching centres must either comply with their statutory requirements under the Delhi Master Plan, 2021 and other applicable regulations or face closure.

On Friday, the court clarified that a building’s classification as educational, triggering fire safety norms, is based on its “use.”

It asked the MCD, DDA, and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to conduct a fresh survey within four weeks to identify non-compliant coaching centers.

The court explained that the expression “used for” in the Unified Building Bye-Laws determines whether a building is considered educational.

If a building in a general category is used for coaching or schooling with over 20 students, it is subject to educational building norms.

The case began with a fire at a Mukherjee Nagar coaching center last June, where students escaped using ropes. This prompted the high court’s suo motu action and fire safety directives.