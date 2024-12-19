HC directs accused to be produced virtually

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the virtual presence of two accused persons from jail in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri directed the jail superintendent to ensure the presence of Rohit and Sachin Chikara through video-conferencing on December 19. The court was dealing with the Delhi police’s plea to transfer the case of all the accused persons from a trial court in Dwarka to the special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue. “The jail superintendent shall ensure their presence through VC tomorrow,” the court ordered.

According to the police, while applications seeking remand, etc., for co-accused Balyan were being heard by a special MP/MLA court in the Rouse Avenue District Courts, similar applications relating to others were being listed before the designated MCOCA court in Dwarka. It was therefore submitted the special court dealing with MPs /MLAs should deal with all the accused persons.

Justice Ohri said though a notice on the transfer plea was stated to have been served on the two accused, no one appeared on their behalf.

The counsel appearing for another accused Ritik said he had no objection if the case was sent to the special court.

The Delhi police arrested Balyan in the MCOCA case for the alleged organised crime on December 4, the day he was granted bail by a court in an alleged extortion case.

The special MP/MLA court previously denied the police further remand of the Uttam Nagar MLA and sent him to judicial custody till

January 9, 2025.