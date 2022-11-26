HC denies anticipatory bail to man for sexually assaulting woman on false promise of marriage

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage and causing miscarriage, saying he never showed the intention to marry and kept her under a misconception.

The high court said though it has been submitted by the man's counsel that due to temperamental differences between them, he refused to marry her, but the facts do not disclose that he ever tried to take steps towards marriage.

Justice Yogesh Khanna said, "Rather the facts show he kept avoiding marriage till their relation became sour, got her aborted, hence always kept the prosecutrix (complainant woman) under misconception of fact (that) he would marry her, whereas he never showed any intention to marry her."

"Coupled with the NBWs (non-bailable warrants) being issued against him, no case is made out for grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioner. The petition stands dismissed," the judge said in an order passed on November 22.

The woman has said in her complaint that the man physically abused her on the pretext of marriage and when she objected to it, he promised he would marry her.

"On this promise, he made physical relations many times due to which she became pregnant," according to the complaint. She has claimed that he gave her some pills after which she suffered a miscarriage.