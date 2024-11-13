HC criticises Delhi govt for Yamuna pollution, drain desilting negligence

NEW DELHI: The high court here on Tuesday asked the Delhi chief secretary to step in and take administrative action against erring officials responsible for not desilting drains in the city that led to waterlogging, instead of presenting a “rosy picture” before the court.

The court also pulled up the Delhi government for its failure to regulate the emission of sewage and industrial waste in the Yamuna River, stating that its Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) were not working according to capacity and something was “drastically wrong” with them. The court said that the Yamuna is clean till Delhi and then it gets highly polluted.

“Something is drastically wrong. STPs are not working. Who is monitoring them? Yamuna is coming clean till Delhi then it gets highly polluted at ITO and Kashmiri Gate, ISBT. This is due to the industrial waste.

“Who is monitoring unauthorised industrial units in Delhi? There cannot be so much toxicity in water,” a Delhi High Court bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said.

The court was dealing with two suo motu petitions, initiated on its own, on the water logging problem in Delhi and on the issue of rainwater harvesting and easing traffic jams in the national capital during monsoon and other periods. It was also hearing pleas of several Delhi residents, including lawyers, over the flooding of roads, homes and offices after rains due to clogged stormwater and sewage drains.

During the hearing, a virtual presentation was given before the bench by the office of Chief Secretary Dharmendra on the steps being taken on various issues, including desilting drains and action on unauthorised polluting industries in residential areas.

As the officer presenting the report claimed that the water quality was improving and would further get better in the next three months since many of the projects were going to be completed, the bench said the officials should go to the ground level and speak to the public to come to terms with the reality.

“If so many steps are being taken, things should improve. Just see the photographs of Chhath Puja where women were performing puja in the water. See the amount of toxic foam. A woman is mistaking the foam in the water to be a shampoo. We all live in the city. We know exactly what it is.

“If you think the quality is improving, then good luck to you. You may be the only person who thinks so,” the bench said. The Delhi High Court criticised the government for painting a “rosy picture” about the situation, highlighting discrepancies between official data and ground realities. The court noted that despite the government’s claims, Yamuna pollution remains severe, and Chhath puja is restricted at the riverbanks.

Lawyers representing citizens reported unaddressed waterlogging and flooding due to incomplete desilting, with some areas like Defence Colony and Malviya Nagar suffering damage. The court directed the Chief Secretary to take action against officials and explore innovative solutions. The matter was adjourned for further hearing on November 22, with the government’s report

to be included.