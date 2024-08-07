HC comes down heavily on senior MCD officials over open drains

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court harshly criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its inadequate management of garbage and uncovered drains in Ghazipur, following the tragic deaths of a mother and her son who drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain. The court described the MCD as a “cosy club,” accusing senior officials of failing to take necessary actions against underperforming employees.



The court warned that it would start suspending senior officials and suggested that the MCD might need to be “dissolved” due to its ineffective functioning. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who were on the bench, expressed their shock at the condition of the area, noting that waste had been lying around for months or even years.

They criticized the MCD for not barricading open drains and failing to clean the area, questioning how many more lives must be lost before the severity of the situation is understood. The court emphasized that the lack of action from MCD officials was unacceptable, stating that senior officers must perform their supervisory duties and take corrective measures.

The court also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which shares responsibility for a portion of the drain, to barricade it and submit a status report.

The court was exasperated by the ongoing confusion over jurisdiction and emphasised that no area should be left without proper oversight. It demanded that the police expedite their investigation into the deaths of Tanuja (22) and her son Priyansh (3), who drowned in an under-construction drain during heavy rains on July 31.

The court scheduled the next hearing for August 22, underscoring the urgency of addressing the problem. It criticized the slow pace of the investigation and demanded that the responsible parties ensure the situation is promptly rectified.