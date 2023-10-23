HC closes PIL seeking relief for Yamuna flood victims

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has decided to close a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking immediate relief measures for individuals affected by the floods in the Yamuna floodplain, as those affected have now been successfully relocated to their homes.



The division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, noted the actions taken by the Delhi government and various organizations, including NGOs and Gurudwaras, in providing relief to those affected.

These measures included the distribution of free ration, medical assistance, sanitary provisions, and other essentials.

The court commended these efforts and stated, “In light of the GNCTD’s status report, no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL, and the same stands disposed of accordingly.” The PIL, filed by Akash Bhattacharya, a former Assistant Professor of Azim Premji University, had highlighted the devastating impact of the recent floods in the Yamuna floodplain, noting it as the most significant calamity in Delhi since 1978.

According to the Delhi government’s status report, approximately 27,381 individuals were evacuated from flood-affected low-lying areas, and a total of 47 relief camps were established across six districts in the national capital.

The relief efforts also involved providing shelter through waterproof tents and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene by MCD staff.

The status report revealed measures taken to warn the public about potential flooding due to incessant rain in the river’s catchment area. “Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family was provided to 2,223 families after verification,” the report stated.

In addition to seeking immediate measures in flood relief camps, the PIL had called for the Delhi government to declare the flood as a natural disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and to provide immediate cash assistance of Rs. 50,000 to those who had lost their belongings and shelter.

The plea argued that the authorities’ sluggish response had resulted in the loss of livelihood for hundreds of people, destroying their homes and important documents.

The PIL emphasised the government’s constitutional and statutory obligation to provide immediate assistance to victims of natural disasters under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.