HC closes PIL seeking relief for families affected by Yamuna floods

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday closed the proceedings in a petition seeking relief measures for those affected by the flooding of the Yamuna river earlier this year after noting the steps taken by the authorities to provide succour.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said no further court orders were required and disposed of the public interest litigation by Akash Bhattacharya.Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna, including in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the river swelling to record levels this July.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it had in more than four decades.

In a status report filed in the court, the Delhi government said not only were relief camps established in buildings, schools and community centres but financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was also provided to over two thousand families affected by the floods and NDRF was deployed for rescue and relief operations. The court recorded an apex committee is in existence besides a central control room to deal with flood situations and numerous steps were taken to deal with the flooding.

It noted that as per the report, food and other amenities were provided at 47 relief camps by the state government. Various NGOs and Bangla

Sahib Gurudwara also lent a helping hand.